Swimmer's Daily

Oakland County Swim School Offering Course to Help Adults Learn to Swim at Their Own Pace | Local 4

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rokur
in , ,

Royal Swim School in Oakland County has launched Zero to Swim, a digital course aimed at helping adults overcome fear and embarrassment to learn swimming at their own pace through short instructional videos. The program addresses the global statistic that 55% of people cannot swim, offering lessons on basic and survival skills, with personalized support available for those who need it. 

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