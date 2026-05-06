Swimmer's Daily

Is Some Swimwear Too Revealing to Wear to the Pool? | Tamron Hall Show

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rokur
in

Today we’re tackling the heated debates dividing the internet with our judges Nick Leighton & Leah Bonnema, hosts of “Were You Raised By Wolves?”. Katie Parrish, a mother of 2, joins us for the conversation. Katie shares how a group of women were wearing thong bikinis and how she feels it is inappropriate to wear at a community pool with kids. Do the judges and audience agree?

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