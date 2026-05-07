Swimmer's Daily

Battlefield Swimmer, Alyssa Sagle, Is Making Waves at a National Level | Prince William County Public Schools

by

rokur
in

At the age of five, Alyssa Sagle could have never envisioned that the activity she began as a summer activity – swimming – would later garner her national and even international attention. The Battlefield High School senior, University of Virginia commit, and Team USA swimmer has set her sights on international competitions in Vancouver and London, where her national record-breaking backstroke time is making waves throughout the swimming world.

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