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Should Kitesurf Be Banned? French Mayor Wants to Ban Sport to Keep Sea Swimmers Safe | France 24

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rokur
in ,

Should kitesurfing be banned for the sake of keeping sea swimmers safe? That is certainly what one mayor in France wants. In Saint-Pierre-Quiberon, several accidents have already occurred, but the question of whether or not the water sport should be banned is making ripples.

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