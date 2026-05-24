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Torri Huske Takes Winning Time in 50M Butterfly | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento | USA Swimming

by

rokur
in

Torri Huske wins Women’s 50M Butterfly at the 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series in Sacramento. Taylor Ruck and Lismar Lyon take second and third.

Comments

One response to “Torri Huske Takes Winning Time in 50M Butterfly | 2026 TYR Pro Swim Series Sacramento | USA Swimming”

  1. Jayme Avatar
    Jayme

    What is the pink stuff on her face ?

    Reply

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