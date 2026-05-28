Swimmer's Daily

How to Swim in Copenhagen — 5 Best Harbour Spots (Two Summers of Local Tips) | People Watching

by

rokur
in

I’ve come back to Copenhagen the last two summers for one thing above all else: the harbour swimming. Clean water right in the middle of the city, bikes, bakeries, and sunbathing on the wood until the sun goes down. This is exactly how I do it — the spots I love, how I get between them, and what I wish I’d known on my first trip.

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