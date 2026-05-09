Swimmer's Daily

Mother, Attorney, U.S. Masters Swimming Champion? Check, Check, Check | 9NEWS

by

rokur
in

Denver DA’s Chief Trial Deputy Ashley Morgan won six medals recently in North Carolina and now has her sights set on qualifying for the Olympic trials.

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