Swimmer's Daily

How Free Swim Lessons in Surrey Could Add Even More Demand | CBC British Columbia

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rokur
in , ,

Free swim lessons for kids in Surrey could soon become a reality. The decision was made at a city council meeting earlier this week, but as the CBC’s Sohrab Sandhu reports, there are some concerns from parents as Surrey is already seeing high demand for lessons.

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