Swimmer's Daily

Free Swim Lessons at Hannibal Aquatic Center Honor the Memory of a Former Swim Coach | KHQA

by

rokur
in ,

Registration for swim lessons at the Ronny Ferrel Hannibal Aquatic Center will open at 8 a.m. on April 1. The lessons are free, thanks to donations made in memory of Ronny Ferrel, who dedicated over 55 years to working at the pool. Ferrel, who passed away on June 3, 2023, had a passion for teaching swim lessons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.