Swimmer's Daily

3-Year-Old Toddler Drowns in Backyard Pool, Quebec’s First Victim of 2026 | CTV News

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rokur
in ,

A three-year-old boy was the first reported drowning in Quebec in 2026, when he was found lifeless in a backyard pool.

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