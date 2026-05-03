Swimmer's Daily

History! Gretchen Walsh Smashes 100M Butterfly World Record | Social Kick

by

rokur
in

Witness swimming history! Gretchen Walsh delivers an absolutely legendary performance, breaking the World Record in the Women’s 100m Butterfly with an unbelievable time of 54.33.

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