2 World Records in 1 Day for Gretchen Walsh in 100m Butterfly | 2025 TYR Pro Series Ft. Lauderdale

rokur
Gretchen Walsh wins Women’s 100M Butterfly at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. Torri Huske and Alex Shackell take second and third.

