World Cup Record! Gretchen Walsh Drops 55.91 in the 100m Medley | Swimming World Cup 2025 – Carmel | World Aquatics

rokur
Gretchen Walsh opened the Swimming World Cup 2025 North American Tour in style! On the first day in Carmel, she stormed to a 55.91 in the 100m Medley, setting a brand new World Cup Record!

