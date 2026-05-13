Swimmer's Daily

Water Safety Tips From Goldfish Swim School | WSFA 12 News

by

rokur
in ,

As summer approaches and we prepare to head to the lakes and pools, it’s time to talk to your entire family about water safety.

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