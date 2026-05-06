Swimmer's Daily

Water Safety Tips for Swimmers as Outdoor Season Begins | WFXR News

by

rokur
in

With the weather warming up, outdoor pools and bodies of water are reopening, but it’s important to ensure the water is clean, clear, and balanced with the right chemicals, and to use Coast Guard-approved life jackets for safety.

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