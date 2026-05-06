Swimmer's Daily

CBS 58’s Hometown Athlete: Schroeder Swim Powers to Combined National Championship | CBS 58

by

rokur
in

The Schroeder swim team/YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee won a combined national title. As the banner shows, for the first time in nearly 3 decades.

See CBS 58

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