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Why Dolphins Swim So Fast: The Secrets of Hidden Whirlpools | Phys.org

by

rokur
in ,

In an article published in Physical Review Fluids, researchers from The University of Osaka have uncovered a key part of the answer: large, powerful vortices created by the movement of the dolphin’s tail. The research team used large-scale numerical simulations to visualize the dynamics of these vortices across a wide range of conditions, quantifying their effect on propulsion.

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