Swimmer's Daily

Guardians League Announced at Bondi Beach | Surf Life Saving

by

rokur
in ,

Guardians League yesterday announced the launch of a new global surf racing competition, bringing together elite athletes from lifesaving, athletics, kayaking and swimming to compete in a high-performance, team-based format on iconic beaches around the world.

The six-team franchise-based competition will debut in Australia and New Zealand in 2027, with plans for international expansion in subsequent seasons.

See sls.com.au and guardians-league.com

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