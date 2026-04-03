Swimmer's Daily

3 Swimmers Saved After Drifting a Mile Offshore on Inner Tubes in Outer Banks | 13News Now

by

rokur
in

A multi-department effort helped save three swimmers who were in danger on the Outer Banks. Their floatation inner-tubes blew a mile offshore! Derek Lytle spoke to the first responders who jumped into action, and has their safety message as the busy season gets underway.

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