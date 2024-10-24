Swimmer's Daily

Noe Ponti Breaks World Record in Heats | 50m Butterfly | Swimming World Cup

Noe Ponti wakes up the pool with a WORLD RECORD in Swimming World Cup 2024 in Shanghai setting 21.67 in the Men’s 50m Butterfly (SCM).

