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Drowning at Hickory Park Raises Concerns About Swimming Lessons Accessibility | Queen City News

by

rokur
in , ,

Catawba County deputies say a 7-year-old boy was pulled from a body of water behind Bruce Meisner Park Wednesday evening. The incident is raising concerns about accessibility to swimming lessons across the Charlotte area.

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