Swimmer's Daily

New Classification Changes Everything for These Swimmers | A Current Affair

by

rokur
in

Gitai and Elodie are strangers connected by a love for the water. Thanks to a new change in swimming classifications, they are finally fulfilling their dreams of competing on the world.

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