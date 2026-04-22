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Michael Phelps Reflects on Impact of His Mental Health Advocacy | TODAY

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rokur
in ,

Michael Phelps sits down with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas for a new series called Great Americans to mark 250 years of the United States. Phelps talks about his life after the Olympics and reflects on the impact that openly discussing his mental health struggles has had on others and why he says that’s “better than winning an Olympic gold medal.”

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