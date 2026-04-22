Swimmer's Daily

‘Take Heed’: Man’s Suspected Drowning on East Side Has Others Using Caution Around High Water | KSAT 12

by

rokur
in

A man died after being caught up in high water along Salado Creek on the East Side. San Antonio police officers are still investigating his death.

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