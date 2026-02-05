In this episode of The WHOOP Podcast, Michael Phelps joins Will Ahmed for a wide-ranging conversation on elite performance, athlete advocacy, and life beyond competition. Phelps shares his upbringing as a swimmer, reflecting on the changes he would make to influence the future of the sport. Phelps reflects on how global competition has evolved, why world records continue to fall, and the importance of preparation, recovery, and belief in achieving peak performance. The conversation also dives deeply into mental health, with Phelps sharing his personal journey with depression and anxiety, the value of presence and gratitude, and the tools he uses to navigate difficult days. Throughout, he highlights how data, sleep, recovery, and self-awareness, when used with WHOOP, can help anyone become a healthier, more resilient version of themselves.
Michael Phelps’ Key Habits for Longevity and Peak Performance | WHOOP
