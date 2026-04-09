Swimmer's Daily

LA28 Olympic Ticket Prices Shocking Fans | FOX 11 Los Angeles

by

rokur
in ,

After weeks of promoting $28 tickets to LA28, most of the fans who got their window to purchase Summer Games tickets were shocked to see prices 10 to 20 times higher than that for most events.

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