Swimmer's Daily

Scott Speedman on His Hit ABC Show R.J. Decker, Getting Pulled Over & Being a Competitive Swimmer | Jimmy Kimmel Live

by

rokur
in

Scott talks about his new hit show on ABC “R.J. Decker,” having an assistant for the first time ever, getting pulled over in Utah, being a competitive swimmer when he was younger, and refusing to wear a speedo now.

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