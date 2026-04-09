In today’s episode of Athletes After Hours, I sit down with Olympic artistic swimmer, Dani Ramirez! Her insightful wisdom, unique perspective, and refreshing take on how we define the “athletic body” makes this episode so incredibly powerful. We cover topics like surviving in toxic training environments, leading her team to another Olympics, and developing her identity outside of the pool. While artistic swimming is her first love, she’s learning to love the process, love the challenges, and most importantly, love herself. Thank you for tuning in, please leave a comment or review if you enjoyed today’s episode! Love you so much and I’ll see you next Wednesday!
Gracie & Dani on Artistic Swimming, Anxiety Underwater, & Redefining the “Athletic Body” | Gracie Kramer
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