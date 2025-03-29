Swimmer's Daily

LA28 Olympic Venues Approved by City Council | KTLA 5

rokur
The Los Angeles City Council on Friday approved some venue changes ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. KTLA reports on Friday, March 28, 2025.

