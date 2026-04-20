Swimmer's Daily

Chuck Butler Memorial Aquatics Endowment Grows Local Aquatic Sports | NewsWatch 12

by

rokur
in

Nearly 15 thousand dollars in grants from the Chuck Butler Memorial Aquatics Endowment will help grow local aquatic sports.

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