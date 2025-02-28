Swimmer's Daily

Great Moments of 2024 Swimming Championships (25m) | Sony x World Aquatics

by

rokur
in ,

Sony announced a four-year partnership with World Aquatics, aiming to bring the excitement of aquatic sports to more people worldwide.

In this exclusive interview, World Aquatics marketing director James Moy and executive director Brent Nowicki shared their excitement about the partnership with Sony. Watch breathtaking footage and stunning photos captured with Sony’s cutting-edge cameras at 2024 Swimming Championships (25m) in Budapest!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.