World Aquatics Makes Ruling on Dispute Between ASAJ and Swimaz Aquatics | Television Jamaica

World Aquatics has made a ruling on the impasse between local club Swimaz Aquatics and the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) about the participation of a minor at the ongoing Walter Rogers Swim Championships.



In an email correspondence to the ASAJ on Thursday, and seen by Radio Jamaica Sports, the global swimming governing body recommended permission for 14 year old Dihanna Staple, to compete during the remainder of the meet, which started on Tuesday and will end on Sunday.



The matter stems from staple’s omission from the club’s registration list, which was due by January 27, despite payment of the Jamaican $1,700 entry fee being made on January 9 by Swimaz Aquatics to the ASAJ.



The club unsuccessfully tried to rectify the issue on February 3, with the ASAJ saying that as per their regulations, registration is completed upon receipt of both funds and athlete’s identifying information.



However, World Aquatics recommended that the minor should not be punished for adult incompetencies, while leaving discretion up to the local governing body to proceed as they see fit.

Read Radio Jamaica News