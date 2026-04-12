Swimmer's Daily

Swim 1922 Hosts Free Water Safety Event in Charlotte | Queen City News

by

rokur
in , ,

The group hosted a free water safety event for all ages with giveaways and lessons from an Olympic swimmer.

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