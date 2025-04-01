Swimmer's Daily

Edmonton Teen Hopes to Set Guinness World Record in Swimming | CTV News

by

rokur
in

Robyn Coleman is hoping to set a world record by swimming the length of a lake in B.C., while raising money for a good cause. CTV News Edmonton’s Miriam Valdes-Carletti reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.