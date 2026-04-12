Swimmer's Daily

12 Weeks to Crush Your Half Ironman 1.9km Swim | Ocean Swim

by

rokur
in ,

This 12-week swimming training plan is designed to improve your performance. We start with shorter, repeated intervals and progressively move to longer distances, emphasizing consistent technique and controlled breathing. You’ll see significant improvements in your swimming workout and overall swimming by following these swimming tips.

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