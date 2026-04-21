Swimmer's Daily

Swimmer Gabrielzinho Wins Laureus Award, Considered the Oscar of Sports | SBT News

by

rokur
in

Swimmer Gabriel Araújo, “Gabrielzinho,” won the Laureus Award for best athlete with a disability. Brazil stands out after a season with gold medals and a world record. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Lando Norris were also honored at the awards ceremony.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.