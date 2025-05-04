Swimmer's Daily

Katie Ledecky Breaks Her Own World Record in 800m Freestyle | 2025 TYR Pro Series Ft. Lauderdale

rokur
Katie Ledecky wins Women’s 800M Freestyle at the 2025 TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. Jillian Cox and Claire Weinstein take second and third.

