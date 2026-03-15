Swimmer's Daily

A Day In The Life Of An Olympic Swimmer | Global Triathlon Network

by

rokur
in , ,

Ever wondered what it really takes to train like an Olympic swimmer?

We joined Tokyo Olympian and Commonwealth Gold Medalist Jacob Peters for a training session to find out whether triathletes or pro swimmers actually train harder.

Plus, we dive into the science behind velocity-based gym training, and explore the differences in training approaches between short-distance swimmers and endurance athletes.

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