The One Thing Parents Get Wrong About Focus In Swimming (And What Actually Works) | Between The Laps

A swimmer told me he couldn’t lock in at practice and apologized for admitting it.

That honesty was the most important thing he could have said.

Because locked in doesn’t mean your mind goes perfectly quiet. It doesn’t mean the noise disappears. For swimmers whose brains work differently — including swimmers with ADHD — locked in just means having one thing to hold onto. One cue. One physical anchor your brain can return to when everything else pulls it away.

Michael Phelps has ADHD. His coach Bob Bowman didn’t try to change how his brain worked. He built a system around it. That system produced 23 Olympic gold medals and the greatest swimming career in history.

If your swimmer struggles to focus, this isn’t a character flaw. It isn’t a limitation. It’s a brain that needs the right framework — not more pressure.

This is exactly what we work on inside Swim Accelerator. Building the individual anchor, the pre-race routine, the one cue that makes focus achievable for every kind of swimmer.