Swimmer's Daily

6-7 or 3-4? Discover the Right Number of Dolphin Kicks for Your Speed (Proven Method) | The Race Club

by

rokur
in ,

Understanding the importance of dolphin kicking in swimming can significantly impact your performance. While elite swimmers can execute a dolphin kick to 15 meters with incredible speed, it doesn’t necessarily mean this approach is suitable for everyone. If your dolphin kick is within one second of your regular swimming speed for a 25-meter distance, then utilizing the full 15 meters could be beneficial for you. However, for many swimmers, this isn’t the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.