Swimmer's Daily

The Hardest Part of Learning to Swim as an Adult | Kaitlin Frehling

by

rokur
in

Learning to swim as an adult isn’t just about technique. It’s about learning to trust the water, relax, and breathe correctly. In this video, I break down the biggest challenges adult swimmers face and show you simple drills to help you feel more comfortable, balanced, and confident in the water.

If you’ve ever felt like you’re fighting the water or getting exhausted too quickly, this will help you fix it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.