Learning to swim as an adult isn’t just about technique. It’s about learning to trust the water, relax, and breathe correctly. In this video, I break down the biggest challenges adult swimmers face and show you simple drills to help you feel more comfortable, balanced, and confident in the water.
If you’ve ever felt like you’re fighting the water or getting exhausted too quickly, this will help you fix it.
The Hardest Part of Learning to Swim as an Adult | Kaitlin Frehling
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