Champions at Home: Finnish Winter Swimmers Challenge Themselves in -17°C | CGTN

As the world’s gaze is fixed on Italy for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which officially opened on February 6, another kind of winter challenge is taking place in the frozen lakes of Finland. While elite athletes compete across four major zones in Italy, winter swimmers in Helsinki are breaking the ice to plunge into frigid waters, testing the limits of human endurance.

For enthusiasts, Sanna Mansikkamäki and Matteus Degerman from Finland, ice swimming is about more than just brings physical health – it is a source of profound self-confidence. Mansikkamäki has been swimming here for nearly 30 years and has gained much from the practice. “The most important thing about ice swimming is the connection between nature, your mind, and your body,” she says. “I sleep much better. I actually can sleep like 10 to 13 hours easily, with no waking up at all.” Six years ago, Degerman started winter swimming after a New Year’s walk with his wife, who joked, “It looks as stupid as something that you would do.” Now, as more people take up the activity, the once-quiet pier has drawn a growing crowd of winter swimmers. Lots of people are getting more involved with nature as well.