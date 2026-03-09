Swimmer's Daily

Is Swimming Too Intimidating for Families? | Unfiltered Waters Podcast

rokur
In this clip from Unfiltered Waters, legendary coach Bob Bowman shares his perspective on the future of USA Swimming and what needs to change at the grassroots level. From selecting new CEO Kevin Ring to lowering the barrier for families entering the sport, Bob explains why swimming can feel intimidating — and what must happen to grow participation again. A candid conversation about leadership, culture, and the bottom of the pyramid in American swimming.

