Lessons From the Fastest Swimmer in 70.3 With Greg Harper | Effortless Swimming

Today, we have a powerhouse guest—Greg Harper, the fastest swimmer in Ironman 70.3!

Greg shares his key lessons from the pool to open water, how to develop speed and endurance, and the mental strategies that set top swimmers apart. From the snowball effect of smart training to the secrets of holding a faster stroke rate, this episode is packed with actionable insights for triathletes and swimmers alike.

