Swimmer's Daily

Woman Killed, Husband Still Missing After Couple Fell Through Ice on Cape Cod | CBS Boston

by

rokur
in

A woman’s body was found but her husband is still missing after they fell through the ice while walking their dog in Eastham, Massachusetts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.