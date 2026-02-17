Swimmer's Daily

SCSU Women’s Swimming and Diving Team Dedicate NE10 Title to Late Coach | WTNH News8

by

rokur
in

The Southern Connecticut State University Women’s Swimming and Diving team dedicated the NE10 title to their late coach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.