Juvenile Dies After Drowning at Chestnut Mountain Resort Pool in Galena | WQAD News 8

A juvenile died after losing consciousness while swimming at Chestnut Mountain Resort pool Friday night, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

