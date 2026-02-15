Teenager Jumps Into Action After Seeing Child Fall Through Ice in Queens | ABC7NY

A FDNY firefighter made a daring ice rescue in Queens – just hours after he trained for the exact thing.

The frozen pond at Springfield Park is picturesque on a sunny, winter day, but danger was lurking on Friday afternoon when the ice broke, and a child fell in – right before Alex Smith’s eyes.

“I was like ‘oh my God, oh my God, I need to go help him,’ right? The first thing I jumped to was help him – I didn’t even call the police or nothing, I just instantly ran to help him,” Smith said.

The 14-year-old thought on his feet before any of the first responders arrived. He said he quickly spotted a nearby safety ladder and slid it out to the boy whose head was barely above the icy water.

