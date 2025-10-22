High School Swimmer Goes Missing in Chicago as School Issues Plea for Help | NBC Chicago

Swimmer's Daily

A teen high school swimmer has gone missing in Chicago and has not been seen or heard from since Friday.

Chicago police said 18-year-old Estefania Herrera was last seen on Oct. 17. Details surrounding her disappearance have not yet been released.

Herrera is a senior at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Chicago and a member of the school’s swim team, the school said.

