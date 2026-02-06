Olympic Swimmer Summer McIntosh on Canada, Water, and Where It All Began | Canadian Geography

Swimmer's Daily

Olympic Swimmer Summer McIntosh on Canada, Water, and Where It All Began

rokur
Olympic swimmer Summer McIntosh shares how growing up at the cottage shaped her love of water and her connection to Canada.

Created in honour of the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, this video is part of Our Country / Notre pays, a national unity project exploring what Canada means to Canadians.

Thank you to Canadian Heritage and BMO for making this project possible.

